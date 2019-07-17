The Sayre Public Library wishes to announce the following memorials and recognitions received May and June 2019:
Given by Joseph and Irene Ciotti, in memory of Antonette Miller.
Given by The Don Gorski Family, in memory of Carol Twigg.
Given by The Don Gorski Family, in memory of Shirley Baird.
Given by The Don Gorski Family, in memory of Donald Weaver, M.D.
Given by The Mazza Law Group, P.C., in memory of Donald Weaver, M.D.
Given by Hudock Capital Group, in memory of Donald Weaver, M.D.
Given by Catherine Long, in memory of Donald Weaver, M.D.
Given by Jim and Sherry Spencer, in memory of Shirley Baird.
Given by Liz and Rege Mulkerin, in memory of Daniel Novak.
Given by Mike and Cindy Novak, George and Gen Novak, Steve Novak, and Chris, in memory of Daniel Novak.
Given by Thomas and Mary Yonkin, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by George and Carol Claypool, in memory of Bill Hickey.
Given by Waverly Track Team, in memory of Shirley Baird.
Given by Sue Limpert, in memory of Shirley Baird.
Given by John and Donna Detrick, in memory of Shirley Baird.
Given by Judy and Joe Cochi, in memory of Bill Hickey.
Given by Hendershot Family, in memory of Bill Hickey.
Given by James R. and Sherry Spencer, in memory of William J. Hickey.
Given by James R. and Sherry Spencer, in memory of Kenneth Edsell.
Given by Tom and Joan Page, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by John and Carol Osman, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by Tim and Irene Phinney, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by Mary Brennan, in memory of Bill Hickey.
Given by Mark & Nancy Hauser, Tim, Caitlin and Austin, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by Jim and Judy Collins, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by Leslie Hanafin, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by Bill Knowles, in memory of Bill Hickey.
Given by Jay Hutchison Family, in memory of Bill Hickey.
Given by Janice and Daniel Barrett, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by Daniel F. Leary, in memory of William J. Hickey.
Given by Church of the Redeemer Strong Women, in memory of Bill Hickey.
Given by Henry and Karen Fratarcangeli, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by Ralph and Judy Yanuzzi, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by Liz Mulkerin, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by Phyllis MacKay and sons Greg and Jim, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by Susan Torrance, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by Gayle Jessup and Donna Mooney, in memory of William J. Hickey.
Given by Marilyn Hanafin, in memory of William J. Hickey.
Given by Gregg and Pam Hayton, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society, in memory of Lois Hutter.
Given by Henry Farley, in memory of Bill Hickey.
Given by Henry Farley, in memory of Mary Truesdale.
Given by Henry Farley, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Frances DePumpo, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Thomas and Mary Yonkin, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Gregg and Pam Hayton, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Mike and Jackie Peet, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Sue and Glenn Twigg, in memory of Joanie Wilkinson.
Given by Leigh Wheeler, in memory of Barbara Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Norman and Marcella Brown, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Rosalie Marrone, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Helen Sisto, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Mark McQueeney, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Jon L. Park, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Mary Ellen Regn, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Anne Meikle, in memory of Bill Hickey.
Given by Stephen and Frances Bentley, in memory of Randy Mohn.
Given by Stephen and Frances Bentley, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by Stephen and Frances Bentley, in memory of Matthew Noldy.
Given by Glenn and Amy Murrelle, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by Tom and Michele Witmer, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by The Koenigs, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by The Peets, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by The Lakes, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by The McCutcheons, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by Robin Munn, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by Robin Munn, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Nancy and Peter Cleff, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Rebecca Torrance, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by Chris Sullivan, in memory of Barbara Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Janet Hughes, in memory of Barbara Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Martha Close, in memory of Barbara Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Glenda Otten, in memory of Barbara Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Linda Politi, in memory of Barbara Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Betty Sisto, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by John and Sherry Simonds, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by John and Sherry Simonds, in memory of Carol Allard.
Given by Florence and Glenn Aikens, in memory of Barbara “Joan” Wilkinson.
Given by The Hughes Family, in memory of Barbara “Joan” Wilkinson.
Given by The Tarquinio Family, in memory of Barbara “Joan” Wilkinson.
Given by Bill Wilkinson and Family, in memory of Barbara “Joan” Wilkinson.
Given by Frank Mariano and Linda Keck, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
