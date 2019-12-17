ATHENS – The Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin, 112 North St., Athens, will hold a Longest Night Service on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 4-5 p.m.

The holidays can be a particularly challenging time for folks who are grieving, who are depressed, who are lonely. But these emotions are a sacred part of life, and we want to honor and make space for them. On this solstice, the longest night of the year, we will create a reflective and supportive space together with music, poetry, silence and candlelight.

Join us if you are feeling blue, feeling lonely, or simply want to set aside time in the busy holiday season for the quiet dark places in your own heart. All are welcome.

