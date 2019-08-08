Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Aug. 8 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Meal includes ham, potato salad, vegetable, applesauce, bread, dessert and beverage. Hosted by AUMC Women.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Small supply of basic groceries available. Must be resident of Athens or Sayre school districts to be eligible. Registration during pantry hours; I.D. required for all clients.
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP meets every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library. Membership is free. For more information or help in assessing your skill level qualifications for membership, please contact Jill Worthington at porigow@epix.net or Angie Hollenback at angie.hollenback@gmail.com.
SAYRE FARMERS MARKET is held Fridays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through mid-October. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.
CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.