CORNING – SUNY Corning Community College’s Spring 2021 plan has been approved by the State University of New York (SUNY) and addresses New York State Higher Education Guidelines.
The spring semester at SUNY CCC begins Feb. 1, 2021 with a combination of on-campus, hybrid, online remote (synchronous), and online (asynchronous) classes. In compliance with guidelines, SUNY CCC will not have break weeks. The semester will conclude, as scheduled, with the final exam week May 10-15, 2021. Residential students will begin moving into the Perry Hall residence at the end of January and will follow strict protocols.
Ready 2 Register events and individual advisement appointments are available throughout January to assist new and continuing students enroll for the spring semester. Classes fill up fast – sign-up for an appointment on the CCC website, corning-cc.edu/r2r, or call (607) 962-9875 or eacenter@corning-cc.edu to schedule an appointment.
SUNY CCC is excited to welcome students back to campus, but we understand that many students may prefer – and require – distance learning options. The Student Emergency Grant Program will continue to provide grants for Internet hotspots and the College will continue the Laptop Loaner Program, made possible with laptop donations from SUNY.
The SUNY CCC Learning Commons offers Blackboard Jumpstart sessions for students. Student activities will be available mostly remotely. SUNY students are encouraged to check their student email regularly for updates and changes.
Classroom and residence hall occupancy guidelines and disinfection protocols established for fall semester will continue through the spring semester. SUNY CCC’s pool testing, self-screening, mask-wearing, and precautionary quarantining – important part of health and safety measures – will continue.
The college is committed to providing students, employees, partners, and visitors a safe environment, quality programming, collaboration, flexibility, and student support needed for a successful semester at SUNY Corning Community College.
SUNY CCC’s entire plan is available in Operational Status. Updates to scientific knowledge, public health guidance, or laws and regulations may require changes to plans.
