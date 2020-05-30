I hope everyone had an amazing Memorial Day weekend!
By the way, I got the results of my COVID-19 antibody test and it was negative. I did not have COVID-19. So, I had some other strange respiratory ailment on my trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania in February.
I almost wish I had had it, now this virus still lurks out there.
SIGH. I’ve gotten more comfortable wearing a mask. I figure if sticking on that mask reduces the risk, no matter how small, of me coughing on someone and spreading something to them, then it’s the right thing to do.
I went to Aldi supermarket on Saturday and about half the customers were wearing masks. There were traffic arrows on the floor and cashiers are now behind plexiglass shields. It all just seems so....surreal. I keep coming back to that word....
I am going to go get my hair cut today for the first time in almost three months. Haircuts are allowed in Ohio and have been for a couple of weeks. Part of me liked the longer look, if I didn’t have so much gray, maybe I’d keep it.
Okay, how about some needed normalcy? Here’s a heaping helping of nice normal in her column today along with a seasonal strawberry shortcake recipe. Check it out.
Strawberry Shortcake
Batter
½ cup butter
1½ cup white sugar
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup water
2½ teaspoons baking powder
2½ cup flour
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 egg whites
Crumbs
1 cup white sugar
1 cup flour
6 tablespoons butter, softened
Instructions
1. For batter, mix butter and sugar, add salt and water, mix well. Next add baking powder and flour, mix thoroughly. Now beat egg whites until stiff peeks form, fold into batter along with vanilla. Pour into a 9 by 13 inch cake pan.
2. Next mix up crumb ingredients. Sprinkle over cake batter. Bake at 350 for 30-35 minutes. Serve warm with fresh chopped strawberries and milk.
