TOWANDA – The Libertarian Party of Bradford County held their first quarterly business meeting of 2021 on Saturday, Jan. 9 at the American Legion in Towanda.
There was much discussion regarding upcoming elections. In the 2020 general election, the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania garnered enough votes to gain minor Party status. In part, that means that individuals who wish to run as Libertarians in Pennsylvania will need to approval of the Party. The Libertarian Party of Bradford County’s Chair, Greg Perry, will be reregistering the Party with the Bradford County Board of Elections. The Party is seeking liberty-minded individuals to run for a variety of positions across the county, including school boards, township supervisors, elections committee members, judges of election and constables.
The members present voted to ask anyone interested in applying to the Party to run as a Libertarian candidate for any position in the Bradford County during the 2021 municipal elections to contact Greg Perry no later than May 1, 2021 at gperry@lppa.org.
The members present voted to sign up to join PennDOT’s Adopt a Highway program, taking responsibility for biannual cleanups on a section of 187 North of Route 6 in Wysox. Liz Terwilliger, first vice chair, will be completing the necessary paperwork on behalf of the Party.
The members present also voted to create the Community Projects Committee, tasked with identifying and vetting community service and non-governmental solutions projects around the county. Projects the committee wishes to take on will be presented to the Libertarian Party of Bradford County Committee for approval before proceeding under the Party name. The Community Projects Committee was joined by Julie Perry of Rome, Kim Knapp of Rome and Liz Terwilliger of Warren Center. Those interested in joining the Community Projects Committee can reach out to the Libertarian Party of Bradford County Chair, Greg Perry, at gperry@lppa.org.
The next meeting of the Libertarian Party of Bradford County will be an online social meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4. Those interested can find out how to join the meeting and to learn more about the Libertarian Party of Bradford County by visiting www.facebook.com/bralppa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.