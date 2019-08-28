Waverly:
This week’s events at the Waverly Free Library begin this morning with Story Time. Today’s theme is Ice Cream. Story Time starts at 10:15 a.m. with a craft, songs and – of course – stories! Story Time is sponsored by Sayre Personal Care Center and is led by Becky Keir Grace. Next week’s theme will be Back to School.
On Thursday, we will host “An Introduction to the Mueller Report,” presented by David Fortune. The program will start at 6 p.m. and be held in our Community Room. The program is free and open to the public.
Upcoming events include a celebration of Banned Books Week, which runs from Sept. 22-28, and Indie Author Day, which is Saturday, Oct. 12, and will again feature a panel of local indie authors.
The library is pleased to play host to the Family Resource Center each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Joan Shultz at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302, or via email at jes49@cornell.edu.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341. Regular hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
