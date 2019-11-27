Datebooks
SAYRE PUBLIC LIBRARY will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will reopen for regular hours, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 30.
WAVERLY FREE LIBRARY will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, and the following day, Friday, Nov. 29, but we will be open regular hours on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 30.
SONS OF THUNDER chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association will meet Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Athens Township Building, 45 Herrick Ave., Sayre. All are welcome.
BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28; Friday, Nov. 29; and Saturday, Nov. 30. The library will reopen on Monday, Dec. 2 at 8 a.m.
PA CAREERLINK BRADFORD/SULLIVAN COUNTIES will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 in observance of Thanksgiving. The office will reopen Monday, Dec. 2 at 8:30 a.m.
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Monday, Dec. 2 at noon at Beeman’s for their Christmas luncheon. Remember to bring a $10 gift to exchange and donations for the hat and glove collection.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM is held Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
GRASP (GRIEF RECOVERY AFTER A SUBSTANCE PASSING), a grief support group for family and friends who have lost someone to addiction, meets Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 103 W. Pine St., Athens. There is no cost to attend and confidentiality is strictly maintained. Entrance is at back side off the parking lot, handicapped accessible ramp available. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1377867462363205/?ti=icl. Hosted by NAMI Bradford County.
VALLEY OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, corner of Lincoln Street and South Keystone Avenue, Sayre. There are no dues or fees required. No weigh-ins. Help with compulsive overeating. For more information, contact Lori at (570) 882-9716.
