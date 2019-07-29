Athens:
Our summer reading finale is almost here! On Tuesday, July 30 from 1-3 p.m., we will have pizza, crafts, games, and activities to celebrate all our summer reading accomplishments! All ages are invited to attend. Please register by calling the library at 570-888-7117 or stopping in. This way we have enough goodies for everyone.
Wine and Dine + a Brew or Two is quickly approaching! Mark your calendars for Wednesday, August 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the library and museum or from any trustee for $20 or $30 at the door. We will be hosting Damiani Wine Cellars, Staggering Unicorn Winery, Bluestone Brewing Co., Diversion Brewing Co., and Lanes Beverage. We will also host several local eateries including: Applebees, Kurt’s Making Whoopie, Mad Hatter’s Cafe, Mastracchio Bakery, Parrish Family Deli, Nutrition Group, Beeman’s Family Restaurant, BriMarie Inn & Restaurant, ULike Chinese Restaurant, and Yanuzzi’s Italian Restaurant. We would like to thank all of our local donors and benefactors who make Wine and Dine happen and ensure its success!
Here are the programs and announcements we have coming up next week at the Spalding Memorial Library:
- Tuesday, July 30
At 1 p.m., summer reading finale! Please register so we have enough pizza!
From 6:30 to 8 p.m., the Threads Group will meet to share their hand craft projects. This group is always open to new members of any age who are wishing to share their work or learn a new skill.
- Wednesday, July 31
From 1 to 3 p.m., free build is a FREE drop in program for all ages. We provide all building materials including Legos, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs.
From 5 to 7 p.m., Social Gaming Club will meet to play board/card games and to play on the Alienware gaming computers. If you’re a fan of the game “Ticket to Ride” we now have it in our game collection. So, bring some friends and enjoy a couple hours of fun.
- Friday, August 2
At 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., story time and toddler time will be about Watermelon Day!
Did you know we have a newsbank database? That means you have FREE online access to the Daily and Sunday review online with your Spalding Memorial Library card. To access this service, you visit our website, www.spaldinglibrary.org, click on the online resources tab, then click on The Daily and Sunday Review icon. This will direct you to a screen asking for your library card number. Let us know if you have any questions about this service by calling or stopping in.
Our hours are Monday through Thursday 12-8 p.m., Friday 9-3 p.m., and Saturday 9-4 p.m. Summer Saturday hours (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) will start the first weekend of July. Like us on Facebook to follow our events, peruse our catalog and use our online databases at www.spaldinglibrary.org and please call us with any questions at 570-888-7117. We hope to see you soon for your reading, research and entertainment needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.