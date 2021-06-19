ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Nazareth College is proud to announce that Paige Ackley of Waverly, N.Y., has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. Ackley is studying Health Sciences, Psychology.

A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.

Load comments