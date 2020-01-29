Waverly:
Join us this weekend for the Waverly Free Library’s Winter Book Sale. Items will be for sale during our regular hours on Thursday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Friday and Saturday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
February’s First Sundays program will be held this Sunday at 1 p.m. Katherine Dillon, a Partnership Specialist for the New York Regional Census Center’s Field Division, and Tioga County Planning Director Elaine Jardine will discuss the 2020 Census, the importance of participation, and the role that libraries will play with the Census going to an online system. The discussion is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.
Today’s Story Time will be all about Cupcakes. Join us at 10:15 a.m. for crafts, songs, and of course stories. Next week’s theme will be Hot Chocolate!
The library will again host AARP tax preparers on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Feb. 3 and running through April 14. Appointments will be taken by the preparers, not library staff; to make an appointment, call (607) 768-9905.
Our annual Fund Drive is underway. For those who have already contributed, we offer a huge thanks! The money we collect is used largely to keep our collection of books, DVDs, and books on tape current for you, as well as programming and special events. Any amount is much appreciated.
We are pleased to play host to the Family Resource Center each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Joan Shultz at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302, or via email at jes49@cornell.edu.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341. Regular hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
