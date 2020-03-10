KEUKA PARK, N.Y. – Kayla Eyer, daughter of Jason and Sheri Eyer of Athens, has been named to the dean’s list at Keuka College.

Eyer, a sophomore, is studying Business Management.

A Keuka College student must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours to be eligible for the dean’s list.

