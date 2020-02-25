Sayre:
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
• Wednesday, Feb. 26 we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week’s theme will be Being Brave! Come listen to stories about trying new things and taking a chance on things you might never have tried to do before!
• Thursday, Feb. 27, at 10:30 a.m., we will have our One-on-One Technology Time. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
• Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m., the Valley Study Group will meet to discuss current topics. New members are always welcome!
• Monday, March 2 from 5-6:30 p.m., we will be hosting another session of Teen Reading Lounge, an award-winning interactive book club designed exclusively for teens by the Pennsylvania Humanities Council. Teens at Sayre Public Library will read books by current young adult authors and discuss topics and concerns related to the stories within. Books are free to teens who sign up for the program. Sessions will be held after-hours, meaning that the library will be closed to everyone except Teen Reading Lounge participants at that time. Food will be provided free of charge to all participants at each session. Teen Reading Lounge is open to all teens ages 12-18. No special knowledge is required to participate, and teens may sign up to participate at any point throughout the program.
Save the date for the 23rd annual Night at the Library fundraiser, to be held Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Mark your calendars for this fun night to support your local library. The event will feature finger foods, wine, beer, and hard cider tasting, and a commemorative glass. Tickets are available now at the circulation desk. There will also be a number of raffles and auctions featured – watch this space for more details to follow in the coming weeks!
(Please note that Sayre Public Library will not be taking holiday decoration donations for the summer Holiday Decoration Sale until after the Night at the Library event, due to storage space limitations)
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Library hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.