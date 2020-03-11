Datebooks
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB MEETING/PROGRAM will be held Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m. in the Sayre High School cafeteria. Program will be a “Show and Tell”; members will bring a favorite specimen that they personally collected, bought or traded and tell why it is special. Show details will be finalized. The public is invited to attend.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM meets weekly on Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. at Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, March 12 from 4:30-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. All are welcome to attend.
“FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, March 12 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA), noon, Monday through Saturday, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church basement).
A DRUG IS A DRUG IS A DRUG (NA) will meet Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
