Datebooks

SAYRE PUBLIC LIBRARY will be closed Monday, July 5 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. The library will reopen for our regular hours Tuesday, July 6.

FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT DINNER will be held Monday, July 5 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu is spaghetti with homemade meatballs, vegetable, garlic knots, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a dinner for family member not in attendance may come at 4:45 p.m. A small bag of food will be available.

