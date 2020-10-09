TRROY — The Bradford County Library presents a poetry reading by Carrie Hooper from her new book “Away From Home” on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. via Zoom.
Carrie Hooper, a native of Elmira, received a Bachelor’s degree in music performance from Mansfield University and Master’s degrees in German and vocal performance form SUNY Buffalo. She also studied as a Fulbright Scholar at the Royal University College of Music in Stockholm, Sweden.
Carrie taught German, Italian, and Romanian at Elmira College between 2002 and 2019. She has published two collections of poetry and has translated works from Albanian and Romanian into English.
There is no cost to attend this program, but registration is required. To register for this poetry reading, please email the Library at bclibrary@bradfordco.org or call the Library at 570-297-2436.
