The 15th annual Bedrock Cruise-in Car Show will be held July 28 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the New York/Pennsylvania state line on Route 187, south of Nichols, N.Y.
There will be Top 30 awards for registered vehicles. All types and years of vehicles are welcome. There will be a chicken barbecue, disc jockey, silent auction, 50/50, gas pump raffle, craft/flea market vendors, and children’s games. It’s fun for the whole family. The cost is $10 to register a vehicle or to be a vendor.
Admission is free for the public. Proceeds benefit the Windham Township Volunteer Fire Co. Contact Doug at (570) 247-8082 for more information.
