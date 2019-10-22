Wysox group
Dove Award winners Brian Free and Assurance will be presenting a free concert of southern gospel music at the Wysox Presbyterian Church, Route 187, Wysox, on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

The church will be welcoming the southern gospel trio Brian Free and Assurance to the church sanctuary on Saturday, Oct. 26. This group has been traveling full time in gospel music over 22 years and are the recipients of multiple Dove Awards, most recently, Southern Gospel Performance of the Year for “Say Amen” in 2014.

The group was chosen by BBC to represent Elvis Presley’s love of gospel music on “That’s Alright Mama, a Tribute to Elvis Presley.” They have made a number of notable television appearances, including TBN, Gospel Music Channel, Prime Time Country (TNN), The “Today Show,” and 27 of the “Gaither Video” series. While the guys all come from different backgrounds, they all agree on one thing, and that is to use their God-given abilities to take the message of Jesus Christ to everyone they can. With 34 years of experience, Brian Free is the genre’s most awarded tenor.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. and will be free to all who want to attend. There will be a love offering taken during the performance to benefit the group’s appearance. The church hopes that anyone who loves southern gospel music will join in a night of music and ministry.

For more information about the program, check out the church’s website: www.wysoxchurch.org. To learn more about the group, visit their website: www.brianfreeandassurance.com.

