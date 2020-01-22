Chelsea Sellars, daughter of Colleen and Joe Sellars, has been named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, N.Y. The president’s list is reserved for students who have demonstrated an exceptional level of academic performance by earning a semester GPA in the range of 3.70-4.00.
Chelsea obtained a 3.75 grade point average for the fall semester. She is also pitching for the “Lazor” softball team.
She is a graduate of Owego Free Academy.
