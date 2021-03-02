CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will meet Tuesday, March 2 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “The Saints – Christian Models,” presented by John Schoonover. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.

