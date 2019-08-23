ROME – The men’s “Gents” ministry at the North Rome Wesleyan Church is planning a Sportsman Banquet at the church in North Rome on Saturday, Sept. 7. The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 3 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5 p.m.
From the time the doors open until dinner, visitors will be able to visit different vendor tables to gather various forms of information. Vendors include Lyme disease advocate David Thomas, Bruce’s Meat Processing, Rustic Ridge Taxidermy, Pennsylvania Game Commission, National Wild Turkey Federation, Quality Deer Management Association, Whitetails Unlimited, Hunt of a Lifetime, Rubline Scents, Bradford County Conservation District and Hunts for Healing.
After dinner, a Deer Forest Management presentation will be given by Dan Rhodes (Bradford County Conservation District). This will be followed by “Voices of the White Tail” with professional sportsman Steve Rockey. Steve is a master sportsman and pro staffer for numerous companies. He is also an author of many magazine articles appearing in North American White Tail and many others.
There will be multiple mounts on display from local hunters, and also the largest 10-point ever taken with a gun. On display will be the largest 8-point and one of the largest bow kills ever taken in Illinois.
A grand prize to be given away during the evening is a crossbow.
For questions or for more information about the banquet, contact Don Ammerman at (570) 888-9900.
The church is located at 3374 North Rome Road, Rome. The church’s phone number is (570) 247-7670.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.