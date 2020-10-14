BRADFORD COUNTY — The Area Agency on Aging for the Counties of Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga Counties will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. Due to the safety concerns presented by the COVID — 19 pandemic, the public hearing will be accessible via zoom or by conference call.
The purpose of the public hearing is to inform the public of its proposed budget and aging services available in fiscal year 2020/2021. It is also an opportunity for individuals to offer feedback and ask questions about aging services. A summary of the Fiscal Year 2020/2021 Area Plan, which includes budget information, can be accessed on the agency’s website at bsstaaa.org.
Connection Information:
Conference Call: 1-866-730-7514, PIN # 716046
For zoom meeting connection information, please visit bsstaaa.org or call 1-800-982-4346.
The Area Agency on Aging offers a comprehensive array of services geared to helping older persons remain in their own homes and offering support to caregivers. For more information please call 1-800-982-4346.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is a non-profit organization and accepts donations from businesses and individuals. All donations received go directly to the provision of services. Donations can be sent to B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. 220 Main Street, Unit 2, Towanda, PA 18848.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; the United Way of Susquehanna County. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1-800-982-4346.
