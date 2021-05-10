BOARD OF SEWER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Monday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

PICKUP FREE COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Tuesday, May 11 from 4-5:30 p.m. at garage of the Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu is chicken spiedie, roll, french fries, pistachio fruit salad and cookie. All are welcome.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

Load comments