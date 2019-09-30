SAYRE – The Sayre Public Library wishes to announce the following memorials and recognitions received July and August 2019:
Given by Sue and Glenn Twigg, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Mr. and Mrs. Frank Grande and Family, in memory of Laura “Babe” O’Connell.
Given by Joe and Cindy Yanuzzi, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Bob and Marie Wheeler, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Michael F. Ennis, in memory of Laura Peterpaul O’Connell.
Given by Selle, Jeffries, Shinka and Zimmer Families, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Philomena Armstrong, in memory of Babe O’Connell.
Given by Sharon Mancus, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Albert and Carol Lees, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Steve and Laurie Strickland-DuPee, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Mrs. Richard J. Minnium, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Joe and Mimi Cole, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Jane and Tom Halloran, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Liz Mulkerin, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Mrs. William Hickey, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Patty and Scott Mason, Ruby and Etta, in memory of Laura Elizabeth O’Connell.
Given by Carole Ennis Alexander, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Glory Kilmer, in memory of Babe O’Connell.
Given by Henry and Karen Fratarcangeli, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Thomas and Michele Witmer, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Bonnie Urie, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by The Davis Family – Bob, Margie, Beth, Kitty, Rob, John, and Amy, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by The Chatard-Andry Family, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Mary Griffith, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Kathleen Umbrecht, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Michele and Angelo Sisto, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Trudy Mariano, in memory of Barbara “Joan” Wilkinson.
Given by Mary and Kara Cochi and Megan Gilson, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by Mary and Kara Cochi and Megan Gilson, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Mary and Kara Cochi and Megan Gilson, in memory of Mark Robinson.
Given by Mary and Kara Cochi and Megan Gilson, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Theresa and James Lasher, in memory of Barbara “Joan” Wilkinson.
Given by Michele and Angelo Sisto, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Robert and Jo Ann Clough, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Ann and Jim Fariss, in memory of Laura Elizabeth “Babe” O’Connell.
Given by Jennifer Cox, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Tom and Liz Noble, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Sayre Public Library staff, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Valley United Presbyterian Church Deacons, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by Jerry and Susan Burton Flynn, in memory of Laura (Babe) O’Connell.
Given by Landy & Rossettie, PLLC, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by Landy & Rossettie, PLLC, in memory of Donald Weaver, MD.
Given by Landy & Rossettie, PLLC, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Susan Anderson and Don Smith, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Jean O’Connell Jenkins’ DHS Family, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Leigh Anne Smith, in memory of Laura Elizabeth O’Connell.
Given by Michael J. O’Connor, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Elaine Pierson, in memory of Barbara Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Elaine Pierson, in memory of Bill Hickey.
Given by Elaine Pierson, in memory of Carol Allard.
Given by Marcia and Ed Gorman, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Lenore and Vinny Cole, in memory of Babe O’Connell.
Given by Dick and Phyllis Rynone, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Pete and Maureen Yanuzzi, in memory of William Hickey.
Given by Pete and Maureen Yanuzzi, in memory of Joanie Wilkinson.
Given by Pete and Maureen Yanuzzi, in memory of Ellen Sickler.
Given by Pete and Maureen Yanuzzi, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Kent Whitehead, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Jim and Libby Dolan, in memory of Mrs. Ellen Sickler.
Given by Jim and Libby Dolan, in memory of Mrs. Janet Orlowski.
Given by Jim and Libby Dolan, in memory of Mrs. Marge Reagan.
Given by Jennifer, Cara, and Julie Ennis and families, in memory of “Aunt Babe” Laura O’Connell.
Given by Jane and Glenn Gitomer, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Susan Zapf, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Patrick Setzer, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Robin Munn, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Juanita and Jerry Cron, in memory of Helen Bubniak.
Given by Juanita and Jerry Cron, in memory of Phyllis Felt.
Given by Steve and Frances Bentley, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Liz and Rege Mulkerin, in memory of Helen Bubniak.
Given by Valley Kiwanis, in memory of Helen Bubniak.
Given by Raymond Corporation, in memory of Helen Bubniak.
Given by Robin and Bill Ball, in memory of Helen Bubniak.
Given by Anne and Dave Hursh, in memory of Helen Bubniak.
Given by William and Roxann Hillyard, in memory of Joan Wilkinson.
Given by Joyce Barton and Jay Rackey, in memory of Helen Bubniak.
Given by Diane and Bruce Martin, in memory of Helen Bubniak.
Given by Jackie and Steve Bowen, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
