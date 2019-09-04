WEST BURLINGTON – The Bradford County Library has announced its Bookmobile schedule for the following weeks:
Sept. 4: Sayre Public Library, 10:45 a.m.; Valley Child Care in Athens, 1 p.m.; Page Manor in Athens, 2 p.m.; and Kozy Kastle Child Care in Athens, 3 p.m.
Sept. 5: Senior Center in Canton, 10:45 a.m.; and McCallum Manor in Canton, 1 p.m.
Sept. 6: Children’s Center in Wysox, 9:30 a.m.; Colonial Towers in Towanda, 11:15 a.m.; and Skilled Nursing Memorial Hospital in Towanda, 2 p.m.
Sept. 11: Sherwood Personal Care in Canton, 9 a.m.; Head Start in Canton, 10:30 a.m.; and Cedar Ridge Apartments in Canton, 1 p.m.
Sept. 12: Children’s Center in Wyalusing, 9:30 a.m.; Valley Retirement and Personal Care Home in Wyalusing, 12:30 p.m.; Park Place Apartments in Wyalusing, 1:45 p.m.
Sept. 13: Citizens and Northern Bank in Wysox, 10 a.m.
