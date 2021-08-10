SAYRE – Epiphany Church in Sayre will be starting classes in September for those who are interested in learning more about Catholicism. While these classes are designed to teach the faith to potential new members of the church, we welcome anyone with a sincere interest in exploring what it means to be a Christian and a Catholic. So if you would like to become a Roman Catholic, if you are a lapsed Catholic who would like to get back in touch with the faith, if you are married to a Catholic and would like to better understand what your spouse believes or if you are just curious, join us!
The classes will begin in September and be taught on Tuesday evenings each week until Easter. The classes last about an hour. There is no cost, no obligation and no pressure to become Catholic.
If you are interested or know someone who is, please contact the Epiphany Parish Office at epiphanyparishoffice304@gmail.com.
