ATHENS – Calvary Baptist Church presents, “What Does the Bible Say About Depression? Addressing the Spiritual Side,” a seminar taking place at Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday, March 27.
Calvary Baptist Church is excited to bring a community seminar to the Valley for the first time. “What Does the Bible Say About Depression?” will seek to answer questions like: How can I walk through the journey of depression? How does faith impact how I view and walk through depression?
The seminar will begin at 10 a.m. and will have four sessions and a question and answer panel. There will be a break for seminar attendees to get lunch on their own.
The seminar is available to attend either in person or online. Speakers come from four area churches. It is free of charge to attend.
To find out more, and to RSVP to attend either in person or online, visit cbcathens.org/seminars.
“Our prayer is that this seminar would be a blessing to many in our community who struggle with depression. We want to demonstrate how the hope that God offers in His Word speaks to the problems we see and feel every day,” said Mark Cox, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church.
