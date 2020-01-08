The following marriage licenses have been issued in Bradford County:
Joshua Carter of Troy to Kristin Putnam of Troy.
Joseph J. Nolan of Sayre to Jacqueline Jordan of Sayre.
Dylan J. Randall of Sayre to Tiffany Lee of Sayre.
Harley Davis Cusack of Milan to Janelle Lynn Robbins of Milan.
