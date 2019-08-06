Datebooks
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold its picnic luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at noon at Sayre American Legion Post 283 pavilion, Cayuta Street, Sayre. Bring dish to pass, your own table service and drink. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided. Tina Pickett will be our guest speaker. Call Dick Biery for reservations at (570) 888-3088.
FREE SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM in Tioga County, N.Y., has a site serving free breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday. Open to youths ages 18 and younger. Meals available for adults accompanying children. At Waverly High School (through Aug. 16), breakfast is held from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
VALLEY OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, corner of Lincoln Street and South Keystone Avenue, Sayre. There are no dues or fees required. No weigh-ins. Help with compulsive overeating. For more information, contact Lori at (570) 882-9716.
MY BROTHER’S KEEPER meets Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Volunteers welcome to make sleeping bags for the homeless. No skills needed. For more information call 888-0885 or 888-9053.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) will meet Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly (across from old Waverly Police Station). Use side entrance.
PRINCIPLES BEFORE PERSONALITIES GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Held at Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Open meeting.
A DRUG IS A DRUG IS A DRUG (NA) will meet Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
SURVIVOR’S BIG BOOK/12 &12 MEETING (AA), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage (across from church), 700 Main St., Athens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.