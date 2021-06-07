MANCHESTER, N.H. – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the winter 2021 president’s list. The winter term runs from January to May.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Local students on the president’s list are:
Krista Gyurik of Athens; Stephen Gyurik of Athens; Hollie Taylor of Sayre; Heather Cole of Athens; Kai Harris of Nichols; and John Lockard of Sayre.
