Fiske – Presher

McKenzie Irene Fiske and John Michael Presher were married Friday, July 26, 2019 at 3 p.m. on their dock at their home in Lockwood, N.Y.

The bride is the daughter of Deborah Wright and Robert Fiske.

The groom is the son of Debbie Hoppes-Presher and Steven Presher.

They were happily surrounded by their friends and family and thank all for the kind and loving thoughts sent their way.

