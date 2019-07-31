Fiske – Presher
McKenzie Irene Fiske and John Michael Presher were married Friday, July 26, 2019 at 3 p.m. on their dock at their home in Lockwood, N.Y.
The bride is the daughter of Deborah Wright and Robert Fiske.
The groom is the son of Debbie Hoppes-Presher and Steven Presher.
They were happily surrounded by their friends and family and thank all for the kind and loving thoughts sent their way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.