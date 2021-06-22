Oslager/Mott
Born to Hannah Oslager and Cory Mott of Columbia Cross Roads, a daughter, Rosie Marie, on June 1, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Johnson
Born to Ashley and Brian Johnson of Sayre, a son, James Scott, on June 1, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Tompkins
Born to Alicia and Trevor Tompkins of Montrose, a daughter, Harper Kay, on June 1, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Boockoff/Morris
Born to Stephanie Boockoff and Derek Morris of Sayre, a son, Jude Gray, on June 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Wolfe/Aubry
Born to Amber Wolfe and Scotty Aubry of Columbia Cross Roads, a son, Kaden John, on June 5, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Wenck/Crowningshield
Born to Danelle Wenck and Matt Crowningshield of Berkshire, N.Y., a daughter, Ensley Rayne, on June 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Caldwell/Mane
Born to Casey Caldwell and Jean Mane of Wyalusing, a son, Sylas Robert, on June 9, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Allen
Born to Kelly and Joshua Allen of Sayre, a daughter, Madison Rose, on June 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Everson
Born to Rebekah and Issac Everson of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Elizabeth Anne, on June 12, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Zurn/Masters
Born to Brooke Zurn and Devin Masters of Sayre, a son, Deklan Stephen, on June 14, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Prentice/Cole
Born to Elizabeth Prentice and Raymond Cole Jr. of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Lucas Robert Blair, on June 14, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Lamrix/Barrett
Born to Alexis Lamrix and Matthew Barrett of Gillett, a son, Matthew Bryce Jr., on June 15, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Jeffrey/Taylor
Born to Cheyenne Jeffrey and Shanen Taylor of Athens, a son, Michael David, on June 15, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Reynolds
Born to Jasmine Reynolds of Athens, a daughter, Ravyn Kay, on June 15, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Umber
Born to Paula and Allen Umber of Athens, a daughter, Gabriella Rose, on June 16, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Wakely
Born to Mandy and Courtney Wakely of Athens, a son, Hollis Benjamin Ash, on June 17, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.