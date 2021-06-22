Oslager/Mott

Born to Hannah Oslager and Cory Mott of Columbia Cross Roads, a daughter, Rosie Marie, on June 1, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Johnson

Born to Ashley and Brian Johnson of Sayre, a son, James Scott, on June 1, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Tompkins

Born to Alicia and Trevor Tompkins of Montrose, a daughter, Harper Kay, on June 1, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Boockoff/Morris

Born to Stephanie Boockoff and Derek Morris of Sayre, a son, Jude Gray, on June 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Wolfe/Aubry

Born to Amber Wolfe and Scotty Aubry of Columbia Cross Roads, a son, Kaden John, on June 5, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Wenck/Crowningshield

Born to Danelle Wenck and Matt Crowningshield of Berkshire, N.Y., a daughter, Ensley Rayne, on June 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Caldwell/Mane

Born to Casey Caldwell and Jean Mane of Wyalusing, a son, Sylas Robert, on June 9, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Allen

Born to Kelly and Joshua Allen of Sayre, a daughter, Madison Rose, on June 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Everson

Born to Rebekah and Issac Everson of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Elizabeth Anne, on June 12, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Zurn/Masters

Born to Brooke Zurn and Devin Masters of Sayre, a son, Deklan Stephen, on June 14, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Prentice/Cole

Born to Elizabeth Prentice and Raymond Cole Jr. of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Lucas Robert Blair, on June 14, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Lamrix/Barrett

Born to Alexis Lamrix and Matthew Barrett of Gillett, a son, Matthew Bryce Jr., on June 15, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Jeffrey/Taylor

Born to Cheyenne Jeffrey and Shanen Taylor of Athens, a son, Michael David, on June 15, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Reynolds

Born to Jasmine Reynolds of Athens, a daughter, Ravyn Kay, on June 15, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Umber

Born to Paula and Allen Umber of Athens, a daughter, Gabriella Rose, on June 16, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Wakely

Born to Mandy and Courtney Wakely of Athens, a son, Hollis Benjamin Ash, on June 17, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Load comments