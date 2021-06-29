TROY – Join Mt. Pisgah State Park’s Naturalist for a program on wildlife tracks and tracking. Discover all the traces that our Pennsylvania animals leave behind. You will be surprised by how many clues that you never knew you missed. The event will be held on Wednesday, June 30 from 1-2 p.m.
Participants will have the opportunity to make an animal track T-shirt. Please bring your own shirt to the event.
Come enjoy the summer season at Mt. Pisgah State Park and meet Mt. Pisgah’s Environmental Education Specialist! Registration is required for this free program. Please register by calling the park office at (570) 297-2734. Participation is limited.
Mt. Pisgah State Park is located 3 miles off Route 6 between Troy and Towanda. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset for picnics, hiking, fishing, boating and other environmentally-related activities, weather permitting. In addition to scheduled programs, group programming can also be arranged. View Mt. Pisgah’s DCNR web page at www.dcnr.state.pa.us, it is frequently updated with current park advisories and events, along with the park’s recreation, history, how to get involved, maps and how to find us. Or, for more information, please contact the park office at (570) 297-2734, e-mail: mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.