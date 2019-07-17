Troy High School Class of 1951 will hold its class alumni reunion at the Troy Vets Club on July 25 at noon. Attendees will order from the menu.
———
Sayre High School Class of 1979 will be holding its 40th reunion at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at the Sons of Italy in Sayre. Please contact Chris Johnston via e-mail at cj317@comcast.net, text at (717) 413-9932, or on Facebook at “Sayre Class of 1979 Reunion” for reservations or more information.
———
The Bailey/Finnerty family reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 4 at the Poolside Pavilion at Mt. Pisgah, Troy, beginning at noon.
Lunch will be held at 1 p.m. Bring a dish to pass, table service and a prize for bingo.
———
The Chandler-Lattimer family reunion will be held Aug. 17 at Harris Hill, Elmira, N.Y., from noon-?
Bring a dish to pass, own table service, own beverage and something for the silent auction.
Would love to see you all.
———
The 125th Lenox-Head family reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. at Round Top Park, Athens Township. Follow signs to new pavilion.
———
The 115th Merrill family reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 17 at 12:30 p.m. at the Satterlee Creek Environmental Center (located behind the old Litchfield Elementary School).
Bring a dish to pass, your own table setting, beverage and table cloth. Dues are $5 for family or $3 for single person.
Do you have an outdoor game you enjoy? Please bring it. Corn hole toss, grain bags for a bag race and rope (for tug of war).
———
Waverly High School Class of 1974 will hold its 45th reunion in Waverly during the weekend of Oct. 18. Events include a meet and greet on Friday, several events on Saturday including a dinner party, and a breakfast on Sunday.
Reunion details have previously gone out and we are looking at a Sept. 18 RSVP/payment deadline. If you need information, please inquire at (607) 972-6148. Text or leave a voicemail with contact information.
