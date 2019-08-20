BARTON – The Carantouan Greenway invites the public to a one-hour wildflower walk at its Wildwood Reserve, Shepard Road, Barton, on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 6-7 p.m.

The group will use the Newcomb’s Wildflower guide and the walk will conclude by walking across the dam and identifying common wetland plants while searching for Monarch butterfly caterpillars.

