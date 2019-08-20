BARTON – The Carantouan Greenway invites the public to a one-hour wildflower walk at its Wildwood Reserve, Shepard Road, Barton, on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 6-7 p.m.
The group will use the Newcomb’s Wildflower guide and the walk will conclude by walking across the dam and identifying common wetland plants while searching for Monarch butterfly caterpillars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.