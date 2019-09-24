SAYRE – The Athens Senior Citizens Club held its Sept. 11, 2019 luncheon meeting at the St. John Lutheran Church in Sayre at noon with 38 members and four guests. The guests were Lloyd Splain, Shirley Dimmick, Margaret Lattimer and Ron Schoonover.
We all enjoyed the catered meal from Ted Clark’s Busy Market that consisted of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, and roll. We also had ice cream and cookies for dessert. Larry Turner said the invocation before we ate. Many dressed up with red, white and blue clothing, socks, earrings and hats.
We had four birthdays: Larry Turner (Sept. 4), Ann Kelley (Sept. 6) Lucille Chrispell (Sept. 14) and Nancy Smith (Sept. 17) and no anniversaries for September.
Prayers for our missing seniors with doctors appointments, illness, and whatever else could go wrong.
Ron Schoonover was our entertainment. He sang and played his guitar as we listened and sang along.
The favorite songs included: “Help Me See the Light,” “Freedom Isn’t Free,” “There’s a Star Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere,” Alan Jackson’s song, “Stroll Over Heaven with You,” “I’m No Kin to the Monkey,” Willie Neilson song, “Family Bible,” Ron’s own song he wrote, “The Waitress,” “Satisfied Mind,” “I’m Glad he Calls Me Dad,” and “The Soldier’s Last Letter.” We all sang “God Bless America” with Ron playing his guitar as our final song remembering 9-11-01.
The secretary minutes and treasurer’s report was read and approved.
The door prize winners were Sandy Keener, Myrtle Timm, and Ted Benjamin, Don Scudder and Judy Biery won the ticket drawing.
Dick reminded us of the upcoming season for Valley Chorus as the Christmas concert will be Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. in Waverly High School. Sign up for this fun rehearsals the next two Mondays, Sept. 16 and 24, at 6:15 p.m. at Waverly High School music room. They welcome new members. The chorus will meet every Monday night until the concert. The chorus is happy to announce that Waverly High School has a new 7-foot baby grand piano to use for their next concert.
Our Oct. 9, 2019 luncheon meeting will be held at the First Church of God. The church ladies will provide a ziti dinner with all the fixings. Entertainment will be Jamie Wilkinson on her guitar. Call Dick Biery for reservations at (570) 888-3088.
Dick closed the meeting at 2:20 p.m.
