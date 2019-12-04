WEST BURLINGTON – These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in November:
Fiction: “The Family Upstairs” by Lisa Jewell; “Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry” by Mary Higgins Clark; “Noel Street” by Richard Paul Evans; “Let Justice Descend” by Lisa Black; “The Accomplice” by Joseph Kanon; “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Stephanie Evanovich; “Resistance Reborn: Star Wars” by Rebecca Roanhorse; and “The Rise of Magicks” by Nora Roberts.
Non-Fiction: “The Fall of Richard Nixon” by Tom Brokaw; “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers” by Brian Kilmeade; “The Beautiful Ones” by Prince; “Finding Chika” by Mitch Albom; “The Lost Art of Scripture: Rescuing the Sacred Texts” by Karen Armstrong; and “Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA” by Amaryllis Fox.
Christian fiction: “The Bake Shop” by Amy Clipston; “Smoke Screen” by Terri Blackstock; “Aiming for Love” by Mary Connealy; “A Pursuit of Home” by Kristi Ann Hunter; and “Stitches in Time” by Suzanne Woods Fisher.
Large type: “The Words Between Us” by Erin Bartels; “Pink Chimneys” by Ardeana Hamlin; “Dark Ambitions” by Irene Hannon; “A Single Light” by Tosca Lee; and “Unscripted” by Davis Bunn.
DVDs: “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” with Zoe Margaret Colletti; “Hobbs & Shaw” with Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, and Helen Mirren; “Good Boys” with Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, and Brady Noon; “The Peanut Butter Falcon” with Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, and Bruce Dern; “Angry Birds Movie 2” (animated) with Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, and Leslie Jones; “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” with Isabella Merced and Eva Longoria; and “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” with Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, and Judy Greer.
These items and many others have been added to the library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the library at 570-297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org. Like us on Facebook!
