ULSTER – In 2019, Bradford County Humane Society received a $10,000 grant from the Michele and Agnese Cestone Foundation for veterinary care and treatment of the animals entering the Humane Society. The Cestone Foundation, founded in 1991, is located in Pittsburgh, Pa., and works to support nonprofit companies.
Dogs and cats are often injured, or suffering from chronic diseases at the time they are taken into the BCHS facility, and the resulting care and treatment can be costly. The pets at the shelter are also routinely immunized against common diseases and the vaccines and tests are also very expensive. In 2019, BCHS veterinary expenses totaled $28,814, and veterinary supplies reached $17,176. Although the bills sound large, all of the expenses were reduced to “shelter rates,” which all the local veterinarians graciously allow and the major veterinary supply providers also grant a lower rate for shelters. This underlines the sheer amount of services required each year by the Humane Society.
The Michele and Agnese Cestone Foundation provided funds for many shelter animals to receive vaccinations, and to be spayed or neutered. Also, the Cestone Foundation provided the funds to allow Romo, a lovely buff-colored male cat to have hip replacement surgery after he had been attacked by a dog. Romo is just an example of the pets assisted by the Cestone Foundation grant. Many, many pets were helped through the grant, including: Garfield’s abscess was drained, and Jasmine’s lacerations were stitched after her repeated forays into leaping through glass windows. The Cestone Foundation’s generous assistance supported BCHS greatly with restoring decent futures to our companion animals when they were in their greatest need.
