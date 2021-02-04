SAYRE – Sayre Area High School has announced its Principal’s Honor Roll and Honor Roll for the second quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.

Students on the Principal’s Honor Roll are:

Grade 12:

Alivia M. Bentley; Sara R. Ciavardini; Carrie A. Claypool; Lucy M. Coller; Kaitlyn N. Donovan; Erin M. Edgerton; Maki S. Fraley; Kayla N. Howell; Jia Yang Huang; Lauren M. Krall; Taya M. Lane; Dillon R. Maryott; Allyssa L. Murrelle; Gabrielle E. Randall; Jillian D. Ressler; Emma G. Richman; Nathan P. Romano; Courtney C. Sindoni; Alexa B. Sitzer; and Cody A. VanBenthuysen.

Grade 11:

Dominic R. Fabbri; Oakley M. Gorman; Rozlyn J. Haney; Brayden M. Horton; Mason J. Hughey; Alexa F. McCutcheon; Kailee C. Perry; Dylan C. Seck; Dylan R. Watkins; and Brenna C. Willmot.

Grade 10:

Corey I. Ault; Elizabeth E. Boyle; Lily J. Carpenter; Olivia G. Corbin; Cole W. Gelbutis; Sam E. Gorsline; Rose L. Hartwick; Lucas V. Horton; Jackson M. Parrish; Brayden R. Post; Joseph Quattrini; Gabrielle M. Shaw; Emma G. Smith; and Madison M. Smith.

Grade 9:

Alex M. Campbell; Samuel M. Claypool; William J. Crossett; Meghan M. Flynn; Tanner K. Green; Caprice C. Haney; Alexia R. Hooper; Gabriel J. Horton; David Huang; Kendra S. Merrill; Nathan S. Polzella; Elizabeth H. Shaw; Liliana G. Smith; Emma C. Yohe; and Linda Zhang.

Grade 8:

Jaden M. Dunbar; Morgan M. Felt; Jasper A. Miller; and Nicholas J. Pellicano.

Grade 7:

Abigail C. Burgess; Mackenzie L. Chamberlain; Hogan L. Shaw; Lily Shaw; Amaya R. Southworth; Kaitlyn R. Wandell; and Madalyn R. Wibirt.

Honor Roll:

Grade 12:

Camille J. Harris; Paige C. Hayford; Crystal M. Kimball; and Brelin Z. VanDuzer.

Grade 11:

Robert A. Forbes; Alexis L. Frisbie; Rachael L. Vandermark; and Joshua M. Wilson.

Grade 10:

Aliyah I. Rawlings.

Grade 9:

Dayton A. Medina; Dominic L. Phillips; and Danielle A. Torres.

Grade 8:

Liam F. Barry; Emily P. Chilson; Aliya Cole; Gwendolyn M. Firestine; Mercedez L. Haggerty; Reagan M. McCutcheon; Abbie M. McGaughey; Jayden C. Mullen; Mason B. Rucker; and Rathwan J. Turner.

Grade 7:

Aiden R. Black; Robert J. Crossett; Kelsey J. Denico; Cole M. Homer; Logan I. Howard; Riley N. Jones; Rylee J. Lantz; James R. Miller; and Kaitlyn E. Sutton.

Honorable Mention:

Grade 12:

Nicholas R. Bentley; and Jessica N. Depew.

Grade 11:

David J. Northrup; Lynden M. Shipman; and Kyliee A. Thompson.

Grade 10:

Zachary M. Garrity; and Glenn A. Romberger.

Grade 9:

Kaden M. Bennett.

Grade 8:

Raegan M. Parrish; and Andrew J. Quattrini.

Grade 7:

Ronin D. Ault; Wayne N. Ndungu; and Alexander R. Scott.

