SCRANTON – Angela R. Hudock of Sayre was among more than 1,875 students named to the University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the dean’s list. The list includes students from the Jesuit university’s College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and Panuska College of Professional Studies.
Hudock is a junior biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.