SCRANTON – Angela R. Hudock of Sayre was among more than 1,875 students named to the University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the dean’s list. The list includes students from the Jesuit university’s College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Hudock is a junior biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

