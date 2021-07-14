Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains, the home-delivered meal program of B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, provides meals to seniors in the community who face food insecurity whether through lack of mobility, lack of resources, or any myriad of other reasons. An integral part of the Meals on Wheels program are the dedicated and selfless volunteers, and their altruism does not go unnoticed.
Recently, a survey was sent out to all Meals on Wheels recipients asking for feedback on the program and its volunteers. The response was overwhelming.
“They are great people and very caring, this means a lot to me right now as my wife is terminal and they are very considerate,” said one recipient.
“God bless everyone involved with Meals on Wheels,” says another. “You supplied me with nutritious meals, as I couldn’t get out to shop, and I am very happy to see and talk to a person which kept me in touch with others.
“The delivery girls are always smiling and happy and make my day. We are so fortunate to have this service in our area. I get a variety of foods that I would not be able to have buying them separately.”
Another goes on to say, “They are very nice; everyone that delivers is very nice and I am happy with the meals!”
While the pandemic prompted temporary changes in the operational schedule of Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains, the program is now looking to expand the volunteer force with the goal to resume typical operations.
The time commitment is nominal, but the impact on the community is phenomenal.
Volunteer drivers are needed at Meals on Wheels sites throughout Bradford County. Mileage is reimbursed and training is provided. More information is available at bsstaaa.org or by calling 1 (800) 982-4346.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way, serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; and the United Way of Susquehanna County. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1 (800) 982-4346.
