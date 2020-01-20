OWEGO – Are you a caregiver for a loved one? Make a positive difference in your life! Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for Powerful Tools for Caregivers, an educational program designed to empower caregivers. You can benefit from this class whether you are caring for a parent, spouse, friend, etc. You will learn skills to reduce stress, communicate effectively, help you relax, reduce guilt and anger, and more.
Two class sessions are available:
Six Thursdays from Feb. 6 through March 12 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.
Six Fridays from Feb. 7 through March 13 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Nichols site, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols.
There is no cost to attend this program, and participants receive the course book for free. Please call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve your spot today.
