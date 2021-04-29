ATHENS – James Schmieg, Principal of the Harlan Rowe Middle School in Athens, is pleased to announce that the following students have made the Honor Roll for the third marking period of the 2020-2021 school year.
In order to have their name placed on the Honor Roll, a student must have obtained an average of 93 percent.
Students named to the Harlan Rowe Middle School Honor Roll are:
6th Grade:
Alexander Arcesi, Hayden Bartlow, Christopher Braley, Zaine Campbell, Alexis Cocco, Leo Cole, Colin Congdon, Carson Dean, Grace Ellsworth, Zachary Fisher, Meagan Galvin, Aiden Harkness, Janaya Henrich, Eli Hicks, Gretchan Hiley, Haylie Horton, Kylie Hulslander, Lyza Jardenil, Madison Kipp, Ruby Kocsis, Kaitlyn Leonard, Gage Marmor, April Mayo, Jazmin Meeker, Marie Morgan, Jess Oldroyd, Hannah Parrish, Delanie Patton, Ella Raynor, Kathryn Rose, Mya Smith, Thomas Smith, Ava Sperrazza, Abram Steinfelt, Duncan Thetga, Noah Thompson, Abigail Wagner, Graham Wanck, Jayden Washington, Lilley Watkins, Kamdyn Wheeler, Meghan Wiles and Brycen Wood.
7th Grade:
Nevaeh Austin, Julie Barry, Lana Bozzo, Addison Bruns, Jenna Buck, Mackenzie Campbell, Olivia Cheresnowsky, Ryan Cook, Daltton Davis, Andrew DeForest, Elizabeth Denlinger, Victoria Gao, Aryan Gaur, Brooke Geiger, Nathan Gerould, Nickolas Grazul, Madeline Henderson, John Hicks, Madalyn Hiley, Chase Ingram, Adam Kemp, Cylus Lantz, Lana Le, Alivia Learn, Emma Leonard, Kayla Marshall, Danica May, Toccara McCarthy, Regan McDaniel, Ryan Mwangi, Leah Nason, Aubrey Netherton, McKenna Patton, Sean Peters, Hanna Rathbun, Cooper Robinson, Arabella Scardina, Bennett Smith, Danielle Smith, Izabella Steckel, Ethan Talada, Alex Thompson, Cassandra Tigue, Charan Venkataswamy, Eli Vogell, Brodie Walker, William White, Owen Wilkinson, Edward Zabaneh and Anthony Zdon.
8th Grade:
Ronel Ankam, Jase Babcock, Willow Bacorn, Maryrose Bertsch, Sara Bronson, Catherine Carroll, John Cheresnowsky, Zoey Cole-Dowd, Ella Coyle, Isheika Daley, Brady Darrow, Collin Dawson, Hannah Earls, Zachariah Earls, Rhiannon Evans, Sophia Fairchild, Sydney Field, Grace Galloway, Ravyn Glisson, Ryan Gorman, Ethan Harkness, Riley Harrigan, Ethan Hicks, Matthew Hicks, Lilliana Huston, Westin Jaggers, Peter Jones, Kolsen Keathley, Lohith Kinthala, John Kocsis, Joshua Leonard, Gabriel Levering, Lucius Mickley, Caleb Nason, Aiden Oldroyd, Pierce Oldroyd, Carmelita Pomaquiza, Troy Rosenbloom, Neena Sanders, Chase Satterly, Gretchen Schmieg, Kara Schultz, Elizabeth Talada, Xavier Watson, Addyson Wheeler, Isaac Wilcox, Keaton Wiles and Alexander Zdon.
