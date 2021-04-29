Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Mostly cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy later in the day. High 54F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow in the evening. Low 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.