BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Forensics (Speech and Debate) team took home the second-place Team Sweepstakes award at the Collegiate Forensic Association’s Annual Fall Tournament held at Bloomsburg University on Oct. 12-13. Overall, 11 of BU’s 15 competitors won individual speech and debate awards.
Tarah Kelley of Sayre took second place in Best Speaker in Parliamentary Debate.
Neil Strine, Ph.D., Director of Forensics, judged for Bloomsburg University at the tournament. Erin Brummett, Ph.D., from communication studies along with Michael Martin, Ph.D., English, and Mark Usry, Ph.D., from accounting, assist with coaching the team and judged at the tournament. Approximately 20 BU faculty, staff, and graduate students served as community judges at the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.