BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Forensics (Speech and Debate) team took home the second-place Team Sweepstakes award at the Collegiate Forensic Association’s Annual Fall Tournament held at Bloomsburg University on Oct. 12-13. Overall, 11 of BU’s 15 competitors won individual speech and debate awards.

Tarah Kelley of Sayre took second place in Best Speaker in Parliamentary Debate.

Neil Strine, Ph.D., Director of Forensics, judged for Bloomsburg University at the tournament. Erin Brummett, Ph.D., from communication studies along with Michael Martin, Ph.D., English, and Mark Usry, Ph.D., from accounting, assist with coaching the team and judged at the tournament. Approximately 20 BU faculty, staff, and graduate students served as community judges at the event.

