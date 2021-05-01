ORANGE HILL CEMETERY CLEANUP will be held Saturday, May 1 at 10 a.m. at the cemetery, located on Ridge Road in Athens. Rain date is May 8. Bring your own rake and gloves.
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY DINNER will be held Monday, May 3 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes spaghetti and homemade meatballs, vegetable, garlic bread, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing to pick up a meal for family not in attendance may come at 4:45 p.m. A small bag of grocery items will be available.
