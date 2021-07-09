ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold a picnic lunch at the pavilion at Sayre American Legion Post No. 283, Cayuta Street, Milltown, on Wednesday, July 14 at noon. Hot dogs, hamburgers and rolls will be provided by club. Please bring your own table service, beverage, and dish to pass. Guest speaker will be Tina Pickett. New members welcome. To RSVP, call Dick Berry at (570) 888-3088.

TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, July 15 at noon at the Wysox Boat Launch in the pavilion by the river. Hot dogs, rolls and condiments will be furnished. Members are reminded to bring a tablecloth, a dish to share, own table service and beverage.

Load comments