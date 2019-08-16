Datebooks
SAYRE FARMERS MARKET is held Fridays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through mid-October. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
BRADFORD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY will hold the program, “Unusual News of Bradford County, Part II,” on Friday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.
FREE SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM in Tioga County, N.Y., has a site serving free breakfast and lunch; last day is Friday, Aug. 16. Open to youths ages 18 and younger. Meals available for adults accompanying children. At Waverly High School, breakfast is from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY will hold a dish-to-pass picnic on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at Harold and Priscilla Ammerman’s grove. For more information and directions, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426. All our meetings are free and open to the public.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.