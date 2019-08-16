Datebooks

SAYRE FARMERS MARKET is held Fridays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through mid-October. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.

BRADFORD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY will hold the program, “Unusual News of Bradford County, Part II,” on Friday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.

FREE SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM in Tioga County, N.Y., has a site serving free breakfast and lunch; last day is Friday, Aug. 16. Open to youths ages 18 and younger. Meals available for adults accompanying children. At Waverly High School, breakfast is from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY will hold a dish-to-pass picnic on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at Harold and Priscilla Ammerman’s grove. For more information and directions, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426. All our meetings are free and open to the public.

IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.

