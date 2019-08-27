Nero
Born to Asia Nero of Canton, a son, Kash, on Aug. 10, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Page
Born to Leah and Kristopher Page of Rome, a son, Preston Michael, on Aug. 10, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Hiley/Hoffman
Born to Sara Hiley and Travis Hoffman of Towanda, a son, Adam David, on Aug. 11, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Morse/Lunger
Born to Alicia Morse and Kyle Lunger of Nichols, N.Y., a son, Kamden Michael Edward, on Aug. 12, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Walker
Born to Ashley and Ryan Walker of Towanda, a son, Ty Morgan, on Aug. 13, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Shaffer/McDonough
Born to Brittany Shaffer and Brendan McDonough of Owego, N.Y., a daughter, Emilia Grace, on Aug. 15, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Hamilton/Colton
Born to Andrea Hamilton and Austin Colton of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Rocco Vincent, on Aug. 15, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Sexton
Born to Courtney and Ethan Sexton of Towanda, a son, Lincoln Elliott, on Aug. 15, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Conety
Born to Sarah and Robert Conety of Athens, a son, Luke Gabriel, on Aug. 15, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Potter/Rossetti
Born to Brittany Potter and Kyle Rossetti of Sayre, a daughter, Avery Hila, on Aug. 16, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
May
Born to Randi and Nicholas May of Granville Summit, a son, Patrick Nicholas, on Aug. 17, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
