Nero

Born to Asia Nero of Canton, a son, Kash, on Aug. 10, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Page

Born to Leah and Kristopher Page of Rome, a son, Preston Michael, on Aug. 10, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Hiley/Hoffman

Born to Sara Hiley and Travis Hoffman of Towanda, a son, Adam David, on Aug. 11, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Morse/Lunger

Born to Alicia Morse and Kyle Lunger of Nichols, N.Y., a son, Kamden Michael Edward, on Aug. 12, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Walker

Born to Ashley and Ryan Walker of Towanda, a son, Ty Morgan, on Aug. 13, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Shaffer/McDonough

Born to Brittany Shaffer and Brendan McDonough of Owego, N.Y., a daughter, Emilia Grace, on Aug. 15, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Hamilton/Colton

Born to Andrea Hamilton and Austin Colton of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Rocco Vincent, on Aug. 15, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Sexton

Born to Courtney and Ethan Sexton of Towanda, a son, Lincoln Elliott, on Aug. 15, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Conety

Born to Sarah and Robert Conety of Athens, a son, Luke Gabriel, on Aug. 15, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Potter/Rossetti

Born to Brittany Potter and Kyle Rossetti of Sayre, a daughter, Avery Hila, on Aug. 16, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

May

Born to Randi and Nicholas May of Granville Summit, a son, Patrick Nicholas, on Aug. 17, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

