WILLIAMSPORT – Pennsylvania College of Technology has announced the names of local students who are summer 2019 graduates.

Local graduates are:

Lu-Anne Antisdel of Rome, Bachelor of Science, Physician Assistant, cum laude.

Benjamin C. Burkett, Ulster, Associate of Applied Science, Emergency Medical Services, high honors.

Dylan Gary Otis, Wyalusing, Associate of Applied Science, Heavy Construction Equipment Technology: Operator Emphasis, honors.

Dylan Gary Otis, Wyalusing, Associate of Applied Science, Heavy Construction Equipment Technology: Technician Emphasis, honors.

Kayla Joy Shay, Canton, Associate of Applied Science, Health Arts: Practical Nursing Emphasis.

Katherine Emily Swift, Sayre, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, cum laude.

Leah Michele Ward, Troy, Bachelor of Science, Graphic Design.

Mallory C. Williamson, Towanda, Bachelor of Science, Nursing.

