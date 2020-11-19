WAVERLY — The cool crisp air of fall, and the flurries that accompany it, may conjure up thoughts of the holiday season to come. The parties and events of holidays past will not be celebrated as customarily as they have been in the past. Having said that, due to the COVID pandemic, regretfully the Waverly Community Chest will not be holding its annual “People helping People” fundraiser this year, at least not in person.
Unfortunately, the non-profit organizations that the Community Chest provides supplemental funding for, are still in great need of support. So, as they say, the show must go on. Introducing the 26th Annual Waverly Community Chest “People Helping People” Fundraising Event…..virtual style.
As in the past, ticket donations are $100 apiece, with the grand prize being $10,000; second place, $1,000; third place, $500; and fourth-12th places are $200 each. Only 250 tickets will be sold.
Those who purchase a ticket will be emailed a YouTube link to the video announcing the winners. The video will air at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Winners will also be announced on the Waverly Community Chest Facebook page as well as in the Morning Times.
Please consider participating in this popular, annual event. Fourteen non-profit organizations will depend on the Waverly Community Chest for support in 2021, as they struggle to meet needs and provide services for people in our community during these challenging times. Local agencies to be funded in 2021 are A New Hope Center, Aktion Kwest, Big Brothers Big Sisters-Bradford County, Camp Ahwaga, Carantouan Greenway, Family Resource Center, Penn York Opportunities, Inc., Open Door Mission/The Red Door, The Salvation Army, Susquehanna River Archeological Center (SRAC), Tioga Outreach of Catholic Charities, Waverly CHOW for Children, Waverly Free Library, and Waverly Recreation Commission.
Donations to the Waverly Community Chest can be sent to P.O. Box 844, Waverly, NY 14892, and can also be accepted via PayPal. Be sure to “like” the Waverly Community Chest Facebook page to find out more about the organization and its events. Inquiries and comments can be sent to Waverlycommunitychest@gmail.com.
For tickets to the annual fundraiser, call (607) 372-6185, or contact one of the following board members: Dale Barber, Mason Beard, Patricia Brunk, Joan Case, Jen Frisbie, Cathie Hand, Robert Hogan, Deborah Smith Kennedy, Renee Kinsley, Tracy Lewis, Jackie Picco, Jill Roberts, Megan Rogers, Michele Sisto (President), Jim Terwilliger, Patricia Ward, Megan Wilbur, Sue Williams, Lanette Wood, and Carrie Wright.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.